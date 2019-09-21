Image Source : @BFI_OFFICIAL/TWITTER Amit Panghal settles for silver in World Men's Boxing Championships

Amit Panghal settled for silver in the World Men's Boxing Championships on Saturday at Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Panghal lost to reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the final to return with a silver medal for his country in the 52kg category.

Zoirov beat India's Amit 5:0 by unanimous decision in the final. In round one, Zoirov had an upper hand over the Indian boxer but Panghal also tried his best with some good blows to hurt him.

The second round between the two boxers also went neck to neck but in the final round, Zoirov did the unfinished business to clinch the gold medal.

Silver for AMIT!🥈



A historic outing for 🇮🇳as the #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionships campaign comes to an end with a Silver and a Bronze Medal. First time ever, India will come home with two medals and a Silver for the first time won by #AmitPanghal.



Kudos Champs!

#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/PXcdUrp88G — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 21, 2019

However, Panghal's achievement is no mean feat.

Panghal has gone from strength to strength since making his India breakthrough with a bronze back in 2017 and has impressed everyone in this year's championship as well. He had defeated Asian Championships gold-medallist Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semifinals to reach the final.

The 23-year-old was a quarterfinalist in the last World Championships and had also clinched gold in Asian Games post that.

What makes his achievement even more impressive is that he moved from 49kg to 52kg earlier this year as the former division was dropped from the Olympic roster.