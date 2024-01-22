Pakistan fail to qualify for Olympics for third consecutive time after losing to New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : X Pakistan Hockey team.

The Pakistan Men's Hockey team won't take the flight to Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games as the Green Shirts suffered a loss to New Zealand in the Bronze medal match at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Oman. Despite leading the contest for the majority of the duration, Pakistan succumbed at the closing stages of the game to lose 3-2. With this, the Pakistan side has failed to qualify for the summer Olympics, while New Zealand have made their way into the Games.

The Green Shirts were leading the game in three quarters despite being challenged by the Black Sticks several times. Mahmood Abu was the star for Pakistan as he scored two goals. Mahmood took his side to an early lead with a penalty corner in the 18th minute before Boyde Scott levelled things in the 24th minute. Mahmood was quick to strike again as he converted a penalty stroke in the 24th minute itself to take the Green Shirts 2-1.

New Zealand scored in the final quarter again with Inglis Hugo bringing things in parity in the 52nd minute before Scott scoring the winner in the 58th.