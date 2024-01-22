Monday, January 22, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. Indian men's hockey team thrashes France 4-0 in four-nation tournament opener

Indian men's hockey team thrashes France 4-0 in four-nation tournament opener

The Indian men's hockey team began its campaign with a thumping 4-0 win in the four-nation tournament against France. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a brace while Lalit Upadhyay and Hardik Singh also found their names on the scoresheet.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2024 22:49 IST
Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a brace
Image Source : GETTY/FILE Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a brace as Indie beat France 4-0 in Four-nation tournament opener

The Indian men's hockey team began its campaign in the Four-Nation tournament with a thumping win against France on Monday, January 22 in Cape Town, South Africa. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a brace as the Men in Blue proved to be too good for the French on the day, with Lalit Upadhyay and Hardik Singh finding the nets later on to cap off a brilliant outing for the Indian team.

Harmanpreet got India its first goal, two minutes before the end of the first quarter by converting a penalty corner and he soon doubled the lead in the second quarter with another drag flick. India's defence meanwhile was outstanding. PR Sreejesh and then Krishan Bahadur Pathak were outstanding in guarding the goalpost as they didn't let France get through even once.

Three minutes before the third quarter, Lalit Upadhyay through a penalty corner variation extended India's lead to 3-0 before Hardik Singh got his name on the scoresheet in the final quarter with a field goal as it was proving to be a proper hammering for France.

Next, India will be in action on Wednesday, January 24 facing France once again and then will be up against South Africa on Friday and the Netherlands on Sunday in a week-long tournament.

On the other hand, the neighbours Pakistan missed the Olympic spot for a third time in a row while the Indian men's team has already made it to Paris 2024 after winning the Asian Games 2023 Gold.

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on January 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on January 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

FIH Hockey Qualifiers: India women knocked out of Paris Olympics 2024 race, lose to Japan 1-0

FIH Hockey Qualifiers: India women knocked out of Paris Olympics 2024 race, lose to Japan 1-0

Pakistan fail to qualify for Olympics for third consecutive time after losing to New Zealand

Pakistan fail to qualify for Olympics for third consecutive time after losing to New Zealand

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Hockey News

Latest News