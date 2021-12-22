Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOCKEY INDIA In the group stage match, India thrashed Pakistan 3-1. (File Photo)

India 1-1 Pakistan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Third Place Match: Pakistan score equalizer

India awarded their 5th PC of the game.

Goal! Pakistan forward scores field goal as Afraz finds the net.

Pakistan on the counterattack but India's defence stand tall.



Goal! India finally manage to convert their fourth PC of the match. Harmanpreet finds himself on the scoresheet.



Hat-trick of a penalty corner for India.

India win back to back Penalty Corner in the first minute of the game.



India with the pushback to start the Q1.

Both the teams are out in the middle for the national anthem.

Today's matches in Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India's performance in Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India 2 - 2 Korea

India 9 - 0 Bangladesh

India 3 - 1 Pakistan

India 6 - 0 Japan

India 3 - 5 Japan (Semifinal)

Match Starts at 3:00 PM

The stage is all set for India vs Pakistan

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021, Bronze Medal Match

India vs Pakistan

December 22 (Wednesday), 2021

3:00 PM IST

Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Squad

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.

Pakistan: Amjad Ali (GK), Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Razzaq, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Shan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta (Captain), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammadudin, Junaid Manzoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood.

Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Semifinal: Japan stun India 5-3 to set up title clash against Korea

Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallist India dished out a below-par performance to suffer a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

India were the overwhelming favourites before the start of the match after having thrashed the same opponents 6-0 in their last round-robin match and also on head-to-head record, but the Japanese had other plans.

Japan were a completely different side on Tuesday as they toyed with the defence of the Manpreet Singh-led side from the beginning.

The Indians were nowhere near their last match performance against Japan as their defence crumbled under relentless pressure from the lower-ranked opposition from the onset of the match.

It was a complete contrast of the performance India had displayed against Japan in their last outing as the Olympic medallist could never recover from the early goals they conceded.

Japan raced to a 2-0 lead inside the first two minutes and that seemed to have jolted the Indians and they played catch-up hockey thereafter.

Japan scored through Shota Yamada (1st minute, penalty), Raiki Fujishima (2nd minute), Yoshiki Kirishita (29th), Kosei Kawabe (35th) and Ryoma Ooka (41st).

India's goals were scored by Hardik Singh (17th, 58th minute) and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (43rd).