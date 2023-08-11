Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian hockey team records dominant win over Japan to enter final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIA_ALLSPORTS Indian hockey team celebrating win over Japan on August 11, 2023

Indian hockey team recorded an easy 5-0 win over Japan in the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Friday, August 11. Five different players found the back of the net to completely dominated the last edition's runner-up and now will be facing Malaysia in the final on August 12.

India remain unbeaten in the tournament having won four of their five group-stage games to finish at the top of the table. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Japanese team in the group-stage clash but it proved a one-sided affair in the semi-final game. Akshdeep Singh and captain Harmanpreet Singh shone in the first half with a goal each to ensure an early win for India.

India's best game came during the second quarter where Akshdeep Singh broke the deadlock with an easy goal from the rebound. Then captain Harmanpreet Singh recorded his ninth goal in the tournament from a penalty corner to give India a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute. India's third goal came from Mandeep's stick in the last minute of the first-half whistle. Star midfielder Manpreet was brilliant to produce an assist after taking down Japan's two midfielders with a quick run.

Sumit ended Japan's hope for a comeback in the second half by adding the fourth goal for the hosts. Once again, Manpreet turned creator to find Sumit with a brilliant long pass from the middle. India's last goal came from substitute Karthi in the 51st minute who found not trouble finding the net after brilliantly taking the ball from Shamsher Singh.

India playing XI: PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Japan playing XI: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Manabu Yamashita, Ken Nagayoshi, Genki Mitani, Masaki Ohashi, Kosei Kawabe

Latest Sports News