Formula 1 2024 live: Where to watch F1 races, schedule, drivers, race timings and TV broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : F1/X F1 2023 champion Max Verstappen in Bahrain on February 24, 2024

F1 2024: Formula 1 returns to action this weekend as the 2024 season gets underway at the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29. After the latest tests, Red Bull Racing and the champion Max Verstappen have emerged as favourites for the both Constructors and Drivers' championships this year.

A total of 24 races are scheduled to take place in 2024, from the Bahrain Grand Prix starting on February 29 to the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi on December 8, making it the longest and biggest calendar in F1 history.

There are two changes to the teams with Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri ending their F1 run. Alfa Romeo has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber while Visa Cash Apll RB F1 Team will enter in the place of AlphaTauri.

Surprisingly, there are no changes to their drivers' roster this season with all ten teams retaining their top two racers from the last season. The 2024 season will be the last at Mercedes for the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who is joining Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The F1 2024 season will also mark the return of the famous Chinese Grand Prix ( at the Shanghai International Circuit) after a gap of 4 years.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Formula 1 2024:

When is the Formula 1 2024 starting?

The Formula 1 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on February 29, 2024. Qualifying will take place on March 1 and main race is scheduled on March 2.

At what time does the Formula 1 2024 begin?

The F1 2024 season's opening race will begin at 20:30 PM local time (Bahrain), 11:00 PM IST ​

Formula 1 2024 race venues

The opening race will take place in Bahrain on February 29, 2024 and the final race is set to start in Abu Dhabi on December 6, 2024. Total 24 races will take place in 2024, making it the biggest season in Formula 1's history.

Where can you watch the Formula 1 2024 matches on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no official TV broadcast for India region in 2024.

Where can you watch the F1 2024 online in India?

One can watch each and every F1 2024 race online on the F1 TV Pro application and website in India.

Formula 1 2024 Teams & Drives: