Monday, February 12, 2024
     
F1 2024 car launch dates: Mercedes, McLaren to unveil livery on Valentine's Day

Formula 1 giants Ferrari will reveal their livery for the 2024 season on February 13 while English teams Mercedes and McLaren unveil their new cars on Valentine's Day at the famous Silverstone Circuit. The reigning champions Red Bull will launch their car on February 15.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 19:23 IST
Lewis Hamilton
Image Source : GETTY Lewis Hamilton with his car at Brackley after the 2023 season

Six Formula 1 teams have revealed their new and upgraded cars for the upcoming 2024 F1 season while the giants Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren will launch their livery in the next three days. Aston Martin revealed their new car named AMR24 with a new radiator inlet and rear suspension on Monday, February 12.

The 2024 season will get underway with the opener in Bahrain on February 29 to March 2. There are no changes to the drivers' roster for the 2024 season but two new teams Visa Cash App RB (formerly AlphaTauri) and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo) will make their debut in Bahrain.

Ferrari, the most successful team in F1 history, will unveil their challenger for the 2024 season on February 13. But all eyes will be on Mercedes's new car launch event on Valentine's Day as fans are eager to see Lewis Hamilton's last ride at Brackley.

Hamilton shocked the autosport world by signing a contract with rivals Ferrari for the 2025 season after winning five world championships with Mercedes. Hamilton finished the 2023 season in the third position in the Drivers' Championship standings after both Red Bull racers and last won an F1 race at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in December 2021. 

Despite being 39, the British veteran remains the closest rival to champion Max Verstappen. Hamilton is also chasing legendary Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles and Mercedes fans will be hoping for the new car that will make him a strong contender in 2024.

Teams Launch Date Launch Venue
Haas February 2 Digital
Williams February 5 New York
Stake Kick Sauber  February 5 London
Alpine February 7 Enstone
Visa Cash App RB  February 8 Las Vegas
Aston Martin February 12 Silverstone
Ferrari  February 13 TBC
Mercedes February 14 Silverstone
McLaren February 14 Silverstone
Red Bull  February 15 TBC
