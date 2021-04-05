Watch: Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes mesmerises fans with stunning ball control

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in action against Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester on Sunday night.

Manchester United's Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation at the club as he has been an instrumental figure in many matches since moving to England last year. The midfielder so far has scored 24 goals in just 44 appearances for the club while has been an effective playmaker as well.

Continuing his rich form, Bruno played a key role in Man United's comeback win over Brighton Hove and Albion in a match that ended 2-1 at the Old Trafford.

While United were lacklustre in the first half, the footballer surely showed his class is permanent as he showcases his skillset with terrific ball control during the match.

The incident happened during a counter-attack from Man United with Marcus Rashford hurling a diagonal pass from the left flank to Bruno running for the through delivery from the right-wing. The midfielder, who saw the ball coming at his chest height and going away from him, made a terrific manoeuvre to raise his feet high to receive the ball while ensuring the touch was good enough for the ball to comfortably fall in front of him; leaving fans mesmerised.

In awe of the brilliance, Manchester United shared a video of the moment on their Twitter account; captioning it: "He makes it look easy." while tagging the midfielder.