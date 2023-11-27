Monday, November 27, 2023
     
WATCH | Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho emulates Rooney, Ronaldo with incredible bicycle goal

The 19-year-old forward pulled off a stunning bicycle goal to help Manchester United thrash Everton by 3-0 in the English Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday. Garnacho registered his first goal of the season after failing to make an impact in his first 10 league games this season.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2023 19:41 IST
Alejandro Garnacho scoring goal vs Everton on November 26,
Image Source : GETTY Alejandro Garnacho scoring goal vs Everton on November 26, 2023

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho pulled off a potential Goal of the Season candidate during the Premier League 2023-24 game against Everton on Sunday, November 26. Garnacho introduced an incredible bicycle goal from some distance to help Manchester United record a thumping 0-3 away win at Goodison Park. 

Garnacho has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League this season with no goal or assist before the Goodison Park trip. But the Argentine wonderkid ended his goalless streak with a sensational goal which reminded everyone of the similar goals by former Red Devills Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo goals.

Right-back Diogo Dalot provided an assist with a deep cross into the box which Garncho converted into a top right corner with a stunning overhead kick just three minutes after kick-off. 

Garnacho compared his goal to former captain and club legend Wayne Rooney's famous bicycle goal against Manchester City during the 2010-11 season. He also tipped his goal as one of the goals of the season and admitted it was his career-best kick as well.

“I can't believe it to be honest," Garnacho told Sky Sports. "I didn’t see how I scored. I just listened to the crowd and said, 'Oh my god'. It’s still November, but probably one of the goals of the season. One of the best goals I’ve scored, I’m very happy. I say it is very much like Rooney's goal. I don't know which one is better. Both are incredible goals.”

Meanwhile, forwards Marcus Rashford scored from the spot kick and Anthony Martial added the third goal of the game to complete United's superb evening. Three points also boosted the Red Devils to sixth place in the points table with 24 points from eight wins in 13 matches. Garnacho and his teammates will be next in action during a crucial Champions League away clash against Galatasaray on November 29.

