WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning long-range goal in Al Nassr's win

Cristiano Ronaldo was on strike as he scored twice during Al Nassr's latest win over Al-Okhdood Club in the Suadi Pro League match on Friday night. The legendary forward produced the match-winning performance and treated the fans with a stunning lob goal from outside the box at Al-Awwal Park.

The Portuguese maestro stunned the crowd with a cheeky lob and it came from such distance that the player had a good time to wait and watch the ball till it landed in the nets. Throughout his glorious career, Ronaldo has scored plenty of long-range goals and superb lobs inside the box but this was a rare instance where he managed to stun the world with a long-range lob goal.

Midfielder Sami Al-Najei gave Al Nassr an early lead in the first half but the team failed to stretch the scoreline till the last 15 minutes into the full time. But once again, Ronaldo rose to the occasion with two superb goals inside four minutes. His first goal came from the right side of the attack and against the angle in the 77' minute but his second one stole the limelight three minutes later.

With two goals on Friday, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward took his league goal tally to 15, the highest in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo is enjoying a sensational form with 15 goals and 7 assists in just 12 league matches. He has also recorded three goals in the AFC Champions League and has scored ten goals for Portugal this year.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr remain in the second position in the league table with 11 wins in 14 matches and one point behind leaders Al-Hilal. The latter are yet to taste a defeat this season with 11 wins in 13 games and face Al Nassr in the potential title decider game on December 1 at home.

