Champions League: Messi, Mbappe score twice as PSG stroll to win over Brugge; Man City lose to Leipzig

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/CHRISTOPHE ENA PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Club Brugge during the Champions League Group A match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Tuesday night.

Highlights Mbappe scores twice inside first 7 mins; becomes youngest player to reach 30 goals in UCL

In Germany, Man City were sloppy; conceding goals to Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva

Right back Kyle Walker was sent off later for a rash tackle from behind on Silva

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had some fun in PSG's group closer against Belgian champions Club Brugge. It was anything but fun for Manchester City. City manager Pep Guardiola selected a strong lineup for the 2-1 loss at Leipzig despite his team being guaranteed as the Group A winner and in the middle of a busy domestic schedule.

City were sloppy at the back in conceding goals to Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva before having right back Kyle Walker sent off for a rash tackle from behind on Silva, meaning the team will be missing a key defender for the first leg of the last 16. Riyad Mahrez scored City's goal in a match played without fans because of coronavirus restrictions.

Leipzig finished third to stay in European competition. It was a stroll for second-place PSG in a 4-1 win over Club Brugge, with Mbappe scoring twice inside the first seven minutes and -- at 22 years and 352 days -- becoming the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the competition.

Messi added his own double, the first a curler from outside the area and the second a penalty, and has now scored against a record-extending 38 different teams in the Champions League.