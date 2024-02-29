Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Star French footballer Paul Pogba handed four-year ban for doping

Star French footballer Paul Pogba handed four-year ban for doping

The star France footballer tested positive for testosterone after Juventus' first game of the season against Udinese and was later suspended in September 2023. Pogba failed to prove otherwise in his initial appeal but can still make a fresh appeal to the latest ban.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 19:05 IST
Paul Pogba
Image Source : GETTY Paul Pogba against Empoli during the Serie A game in September 2023

The star France footballer Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban for doping on Thursday, February 29. Italy's anti-doping agency suspended Pobga in September 2023 and now the decision has been made after the player failed to prove his case. 

Italian media outlets are reporting that the court has accepted the prosecutor’s request for a four-year ban on the former Manchester United player. The ban is likely to end Pogba's well-documented career which was hampered by injury and inconsistent form at Old Trafford and Old Lady.

The 30-year-old Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone after the team's first game of the season against Udinese in August. Pogba was an unused substitute during the Udinese game but he failed the doping tests and was later suspended by Nado Italia, the Italian Anti-Doping Organization. 

However, according to a report from ESPN, the FIFA World Cup 2018 winner is looking to appeal against the verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Pgba reportedly chose not to make a plea bargain with the Nado Italia so the trial took place before the anti-doping court in Italy.

Related Stories
Invincible Bayer Leverkusen set new unbeaten record in German football history

Invincible Bayer Leverkusen set new unbeaten record in German football history

Cristiano Ronaldo handed one match suspension for vulgar on-field gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo handed one match suspension for vulgar on-field gesture

Football fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge | WATCH

Football fan rushed to hospital after falling from top tier of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge | WATCH

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement