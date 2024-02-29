Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Paul Pogba against Empoli during the Serie A game in September 2023

The star France footballer Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban for doping on Thursday, February 29. Italy's anti-doping agency suspended Pobga in September 2023 and now the decision has been made after the player failed to prove his case.

Italian media outlets are reporting that the court has accepted the prosecutor’s request for a four-year ban on the former Manchester United player. The ban is likely to end Pogba's well-documented career which was hampered by injury and inconsistent form at Old Trafford and Old Lady.

The 30-year-old Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone after the team's first game of the season against Udinese in August. Pogba was an unused substitute during the Udinese game but he failed the doping tests and was later suspended by Nado Italia, the Italian Anti-Doping Organization.

However, according to a report from ESPN, the FIFA World Cup 2018 winner is looking to appeal against the verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Pgba reportedly chose not to make a plea bargain with the Nado Italia so the trial took place before the anti-doping court in Italy.

More to follow...