Real Madrid youth players arrested over alleged sharing of sexual video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid

Four Real Madrid youth players were reportedly arrested by the Spanish Police over sharing a sexual video featuring a minor girl in it. The Police arrested the players from the club's training camp on Thursday following a complaint by the mother of the 16-year-old minor.

According to the BBC, three of the four players held belonged to the Real Madri's C team, while the fourth one is from the B team, which is known as Castilla. The data on their mobile phones was seized and the players were questioned and then released.

The club also released a statement after the incident. "Real Madrid wishes to announce that it has learned that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have made statements to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint about the alleged broadcasting of a private video via WhatsApp," an official statement on the club website stated on September 14. It added that the club will take appropriate measures when it will get 'detailed knowledge of the facts'.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson confirmed the reason behind the arrest. "They were detained on suspicion of distributing a video with sexual content involving a minor," the spokesperson said. They added the girl told them that the acts were consensual, but she was not informed or aware of the recording taking place. According to the reports, the videos were circulated through WhatsApp

Latest Sports News