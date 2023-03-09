PSG knocked out of Champions League as Bayern Munich withstand French team's challenge in last 16

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bayern Munich defeat PSG in last 16

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe starred Paris Saint Germain has been knocked out of the Champions League last 16 as they suffered a loss to Bayern Munich. The German club Bayern defeated France's PSG in the second leg of the round of 16 by 2-0 to achieve an aggregate of 3-0.

PSG were dominant in the first half of the match but were denied a goal. Messi and Mbappe were contained by the Bayern players. Meanwhile, Bayern found its focus back in the second session and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry found the back of the net. Choupo-Moting scored in the 61st minute to put his team on board, while Gnabry drew curtains with an 89th-minute strike.

Notably, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann looked to contain the likes of Messi and Mbappe after the previous game between them. “In the first game, we didn't do what we had spoken about before very well," Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN. “There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer heaped big praise on defender de Ligt saying he would reward him with "a truckload of Swiss chocolate. I think we defended very well and, in the second half, were better at finding the space between the lines."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier was disappointed with the loss and blamed the busy schedule for it. “We conceded what was a really stupid first goal at this level," Galtier said. “Yes, there was pressure from Bayern, but sometimes you mustn't be ashamed to play it long to get over the pressing.

When you're behind after an hour's play, it's difficult," he added. Bayern had defeated PSG in the first leg of the last 16 earlier by 1-0 as Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the match.

