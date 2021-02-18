Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: How to Watch POT vs JUV Live Online

Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming: How to Watch POT vs JUV Live Online on SonyLIVPOT vs JUV Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return back to Portugal as Juventus take on Porto in the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Ronaldo, 36, hasn't slowed down to show signs of ageing and raring to go for goals instead. In his last five appearances for Juventus, the football icon has scored three goals including a goal in the final of the Italian Super Cup. Porto, on the other hand, will be in unchartered waters. The Portuguese side hasn't played a single game in the knockout of the Champions League in almost two years, with their last game being against Liverpool in the 2018-19 quarterfinals.
When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus will take place on Thursday, February 18 2021.
What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus will start at 1:30 AM IST.
Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus being played?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus will be played at the Estadio do Dragao..
Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.
Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus?
The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Porto vs Juventus will live stream on SonyLIV.