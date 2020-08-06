Paul Scholes hails Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on decision to sell Alexis Sanchez

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On Thursday, Alexis Sanchez signed a three-year contract with Serie A side Inter Milan.

Former Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba has hailed current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to part ways with Alex Sanchez and stated the Chilean was very poor during his short stint at the club.

Inter Milan on Thursday announced the signing of Sanchez on a permanent transfer from United and he put pen to paper on a deal till 2023.

In 45 appearances, Sanchez scored just 5 goals for United and didn't live upto the expectations of his hefty salary which was in excess of 500,000 pounds per week at Old Trafford.

Following a season-long loan spell at San Siro, Inter decided to make the move permanent and Scholes stated it was good for Manchester United to see the back of him.

"The sooner they got rid of him, the better,' Scholes said on BT Sport. "He was really poor for Man United. When Sir Alex (Ferguson) left, it was just part of a four or five-year spell where the recruitment was abysmal to say the least and he was just a part of that.

"He looked a very good player at Arsenal, his previous club at Barcelona as well, but for some reason at Man United it didn't work," he added.

"I'm just grateful Ole's come in now and the recruitment looks to really be going in the right direction. Hopefully they won't make a mistake like a Sanchez mistake that's been made over the last four or five years."

No transfer fee was involved in the deal as United seemed to be in a hurry to offload the forward who couldn't reach the heights of his previous years at Old Trafford.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that Alexis Sanchez is moving to the Nerazzurri outright free of charge. The Chilean striker has signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2023," Inter said in a statement.

