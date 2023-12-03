Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
  5. Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live: When and where to watch EPL clash live on TV, online in India?

The defending Premier League champions will be looking for a win after failing to gain points in the last two games against Liverpool and Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's men are placed in the second position in the league table with 29 points in 13 games, a point behind rivals Liverpool.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2023 18:06 IST
Erling Haaland during Citizens' last EPL game against Spurs
Image Source : GETTY Erling Haaland during Citizens' last EPL game against Spurs in January 2023

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to return to winning way as they clash in the English Premier League gameweek 14 on Sunday, November 3. The defending champions recorded two draws in their last two league games and lost the top spot to Arsenal lately.

Pep Guardiola's men settled for a 4-4 draw against Chelsea away and then witnessed a late equalizer from Liverpool in a 1-1 draw at home. Liverpool draw ended their 23-match winning streak at home and also set the title race wide open for the 2023-24 season.

On the other hand, Spurs enter this game having lost their last three EPL games, including a disappointing 1-2 defeat to Aston Villa at home. North London giants find themselves in the sixth position in the points table with 26 points in 13 matches. 

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur in India: 

  • When is the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played on Sunday, December 3

  • At what time does the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match begin?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will begin at 4:30 PM Local Time (Manchester, UK) and 10:00 PM IST

  • Where is the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match being played?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester

  • Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live broadcast on Star Sports Select HD 1, Star Sports 2

  • Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match online in India?

One can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app for free

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Possible Playing XIs

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Manuel Akanji, Rodri; Phil Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Giovani Lo Celso; Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Gil; Son Heung-min 

