Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: When and where to watch biggest EPL derby live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL live on Saturday

English Premier League returns to action after the November international break with giants Manchester City hosting rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 25. The defending champions are leading the table by a point over the Reds and this top-of-the-table encounter will set the tone of both team's campaigns ahead of the busy winter schedule.

Manchester City lost two points on their trip to Stamford Bridge in their last game which helped Arsenal and Liverpool move up in the league table. Liverpool recorded an easy 3-0 win over Brentford after a brace from Mohamed Salah in their last game and are now only one point behind the leaders in the standings.

The Citizens are enjoying a record run at home with 15 wins in 15 matches in 2023 and enter this game as favourites despite injury concerns to key striker Erling Haaland.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Manchester City vs Liverpool in India:

When is the Manchester City vs Liverpool match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be played on Saturday, November 25

At what time does the Manchester City vs Liverpool match begin?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will begin at 12:30 PM Local Time (Manchester, UK) and 06:00 PM IST

Where is the Manchester City vs Liverpool match being played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be played at Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Manchester City vs Liverpool match live broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match online in India?

One can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app for free

English Premier League Possible Playing XIs

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden; Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland.

Liverpool XI (4-1-2-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez.

Latest Sports News