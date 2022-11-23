Lucas Hernandez ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lucas Hernandez

In a major blow to France's World Cup campaign, Lucas Hernandez is most likely ruled out of the tournament after suffering from a ruptured ACL in his right knee during the game vs Australia on Tuesday.

Lucas Hernandez, the starting left-back four years ago, lasted just eight minutes of France's opening game.

“We're losing an important element,” coach Didier Deschamps said in a French soccer federation statement. “Lucas is a warrior.” Hernandez seemed to twist his right knee while his leg was off the ground in the play saw the cross delivered for Australia to score and take a shock early lead in France's 4-1 win.

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich defender was clutching at his knee in pain even before landing on the turf. While his younger brother Theo prepared to come on as a replacement, Hernandez was treated on the pitch for a couple of minutes before limping around the field to exit down the players' tunnel.

“It's never good to see one of your teammates leaving the field in that way,” France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said after the game. “I believe it is an important injury. He's not the first one.”

Hernandez now joins Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who were ruled out before Deschamps picked his squad, as standout starters in the 2018 lineup missing in Qatar.

Not Only Lucas

France also lost forwards Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku to injuries in training last week and central defender Raphael Varane, another key part of the 2018 team, has not played for six weeks because of a hamstring injury.

France will next face Denmark on November 26, Saturday at 9:30 PM IST.

