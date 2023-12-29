Liverpool head into new year fixtures as Premier League leaders after Arsenal's first home defeat of season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Liverpool captain van Dijk with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Declan Ric eon December 23, 2023

West Ham stunned London rivals Arsenal in the crucial English Premier League fixture at London Stadium on Thursday evening. Arsenal missed out on a chance to regain the lead to the points table as Liverpool head into the new year fixtures as new leaders.

Following Liverpool's 2-0 away win against Burnley, both Arsenal and Manchester City needed wins to keep the title race open on Thursday. The Citizens recorded an easy 1-3 win against Everton to jump to fourth position in the points table with a game in hand but both North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur suffered shock defeats.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their fifth defeat of the season with their 4-2 loss to Brighton and are now placed in the fifth position with 36 points in 19 games. However, Spurs remain alive in the title race with just six points separating the top five teams as the half of the season concluded.

Coming back to the Gunners, Mikel Arteta's men now have registered only one win in their last four league matches as they continue to lose out on a strong start. Both Liverpool and Manchester City along with surprise package Aston Villa are keeping firm pressure on Arsenal who face Fulham away in their next game on New Year's eve.

West Ham jumped to sixth position with their impressive win over the Gunners having claimed 10 wins from 19 league games so far. The Hammers' manager David Moyes recorded his first league win at Emirates Stadium to break Arsenal's unbeaten run at home this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United recorded a sensational 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford to end their three-match winless streak. With just 31 points in 19 games, the Red Devils' hopes for the Premier League title seem to be over.

