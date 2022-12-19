Lionel Messi's World Cup winning Instagram post breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lionel Messi's post breaks Ronaldo's record

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi led Argentina on Sunday scripted history when the La Albiceleste crowned the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side defeated the defending champions France in a thrilling clash at the Lusail Stadium by 4-2 in penalties. Argentina's legendary player Lionel Messi finally lifted his dream title as he starred for his team in the match. However, Messi continues to reign off the field too and his Instagram post has shattered big records.

Messi shared the pictures of the World Cup winning night on his Instagram handle and titled it, "WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!". The 35-year-old further thanked his family and fans for continuously backing them in the tournament. The Argentine captain further wrote in the caption, "I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it......Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!!"

The post has notably shattered the record of the most liked Instagram post by a sportsperson. The post which features the pictures of Argentina's team from the World Cup winning night has crossed 47 million likes by Monday evening. The record was earlier held by Messi's on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, Ronaldo's post featured both Messi and the Portuguese captain playing Chess. That post was shared on 19th November and till 19th December, it has garnered 41.9M likes.

Argentina defeated France in a tense World Cup final match. The first half of the match was a one-sided affair where La Albiceleste's scored two goals while France looked clueless. In the second half too, the defending champions were fighting against time until Mbappe scored two goals to shock Argentina. The game went in extra time when both the teams scored, which took the game to the penalties. The 1986 champions found the net four times as the 2018 champions scored only twice.

