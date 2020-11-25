Legendary footballer Diego Maradona passes away at the age of 60

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Diego Maradona

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, widely regarded among the greatest football players of all time, has passed away at the age of 60. Maradona reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving the hospital where he underwent surgery on a clot in his brain.

The surgery was successful but, just weeks later, he breathed his last. He was in charge of Gimnasia de La Plata at the time of his untimely demise. The flamboyant player had recently celebrated his 60th birthday on October 30th.

In an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Maradona represented Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys in his club career. In his international career, he bagged 91 caps for the national side and scored 34 goals.

Maradona was also known for 'Hand of God' incident in the 1986 World Cup, responsible for England's oust from the tournament.

