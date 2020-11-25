My hero no more: Sourav Ganguly leads tribute to Diego Maradona

Argentine legend Diego Maradona, hailed as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game, died on Wednesday aged 60. Maradona, who had heart surgery earlier this month, died of a heart attack.
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and the rest of the cricket fraternity paid tribute to the legend moments after the heartbreaking news.
"My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.."tweeted Ganguly.
My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020
Ganguly's former teammate Virender Sehwag too joined him as he wrote, "Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona. My heartfelt condolences to his family."
Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ
Here are some of the other reactions...
The Hand of God is now resting closer to him than ever before ⚽💔#RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/iEJ7SrjX8u— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 25, 2020
Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories. pic.twitter.com/hyHbdSKqqi— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 25, 2020
The sporting world has lost one of its greatest of all time.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona. 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/UjjB5dtULg
Not many in Sport can say they inspired a generation ... But the greatest inspire many generations ... That’s exactly what #DiegoMaradona did ... THE GREATEST ... #RIPDiego— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2020
A legend of the game, #RIPMaradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vfknqj3WIi— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 25, 2020