Wednesday, November 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. My hero no more: Sourav Ganguly leads tribute to Diego Maradona

My hero no more: Sourav Ganguly leads tribute to Diego Maradona

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and the rest of the cricket fraternity paid tribute to the legend moments after the heartbreaking news. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2020 22:47 IST
Sourav Ganguly and Diego Maradona
Image Source : TWITTER/SOURAV GANGULY

Sourav Ganguly and Diego Maradona

Argentine legend Diego Maradona, hailed as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game, died on Wednesday aged 60. Maradona, who had heart surgery earlier this month, died of a heart attack. 

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and the rest of the cricket fraternity paid tribute to the legend moments after the heartbreaking news. 

Related Stories

"My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in  peace ..I watched football for you.."tweeted Ganguly.

Ganguly's former teammate Virender Sehwag too joined him as he wrote, "Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Here are some of the other reactions...

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News