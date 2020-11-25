My hero no more: Sourav Ganguly leads tribute to Diego Maradona

Image Source : TWITTER/SOURAV GANGULY Sourav Ganguly and Diego Maradona

Argentine legend Diego Maradona, hailed as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game, died on Wednesday aged 60. Maradona, who had heart surgery earlier this month, died of a heart attack.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and the rest of the cricket fraternity paid tribute to the legend moments after the heartbreaking news.

"My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.."tweeted Ganguly.

Ganguly's former teammate Virender Sehwag too joined him as he wrote, "Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.

Here are some of the other reactions...

The sporting world has lost one of its greatest of all time.



