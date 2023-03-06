KBFC's protest against referee's free kick decision quashed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kerala Blasters team

In the latest development over the controversial match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, the All India Football Federation has reportedly quashed KBFC's demand for a replay game. The Blasters had filed an official protest with the AIFF, demanding a replay of the game and asking for the referee to be banned.

However, as per PTI, the protest has been quashed. "The protest filed by Kerala Blasters has been quashed," a source in the know of the development told PTI. The AIFF is also expected to issue a full order to its disciplinary committee, which had a meeting on Monday.

Bengaluru FC won the match in extra time after the first 90 minutes ended with both teams poised at 0-0. But Chettri scored in the extra time to take his teams to the semifinals.

What is the incident about?

The incident occurred in the regulation time with KBFC and BFC poised at 0-0. BFC players were taking the ball near the edge of the Blasters' penalty area but Chettri was pushed by KBFC player Vibin Mohanan and was awarded a free kick in the opposition half. Chettri took the kick in a hurry without the whistle from the referee Crystal John and it went inside the goal to put them 1-0 up. However, the KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic called the players off the field and into the dressing room, handing BFC a win and a place in the semis.

Commentators on air were heard saying that the referee Crystal John probably allowed Chettri to take the kick in a hurry after the foul. Bengaluru FC will play against League Mumbai City FC in the first of a two-legged semifinal on Tuesday in Mumbai. The second match will be played on March 12 in Bengaluru.

Latest Sports News