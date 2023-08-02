ISL announces 12th team, confirm qualification of Punjab FC ahead of 2023-24 edition

Follow us on Image Source : ISL TWITTER Indian Super League has announced a new team, Punjab FC

Punjab FC, formerly known as Minerva Punjab, has become the latest entrant, 12th to be precise, in the Indian Super League (ISL), the top-most football league in the currently. After months of speculation and uncertainty, the ISL confirmed on Wednesday, August 2 the addition of Punjab FC ahead of the 2023-24 edition.

The induction of Punjab FC, one of the most successful Indian football clubs with several national championships, a strong youth development program and some outstanding talent to its credit will not only help the country in expanding the talent pool but also popularise the sport in the state.

An Indian Super League spokesperson said, “We are delighted to welcome Punjab FC to the Indian Super League family. Punjab FC’s promotion to ISL will further expedite the growing fan affinity and footprint of the game in India. It brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent and determination into the league, representing the passionate football fans from Punjab. As ISL celebrates its 10th year this season, the league remains committed to delivering on its promise of fostering an inclusive and strong league ecosystem aimed at taking Indian football to new heights.”

Punjab FC will join the likes of Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters in an already elaborate pool of teams in the ISL.

Punjab FC's inclusion will not only help the league in increasing its impression, both in the stadiums and through viewership hoping to tap into the North Indian market but also in the club getting new sponsorships, attracting a few international players and improving the overall infrastructure of the sport in the state, especially given the excellent track record of youth development.

