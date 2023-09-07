ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming details: When and Where to watch Indian Super League matches on TV and Online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOHUN BAGAN Mohun Bagan won the ISL 2022-23

India's premier football league, the Indian Super League (ISL), kicks off its 10th edition on September 21. ISL announced its schedule and match fixtures for the first half of the season on Thursday (September 7) and also revealed new broadcasters for the upcoming season.

The 10th edition of the tournament will have a record 12 teams after the inclusion of I-League 2022-23 winners Punjab FC. Last season's runner-up Bengaluru FC will take on their bitter rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the South India derby at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on September 21. Champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants will face new entrants Punjab FC in their opening game at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on September 23.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the ISL 2023-24 season:

When ISL 2023-24 season start?

Indian Super League 2023-24 season kicks off on September 21 with Kerala Blasters facing Bengaluru FC in the opening match in Kochi.

At what time do ISL 2023-24 matches will be played?

All ISL 2023/24 matches will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the ISL 2023-24​ being played?

ISL 2023-24 will be played at 11 different venues - Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, Margao (Goa), Guwahati, Chennai and Mumbai.

Where can you watch ISL 2023-24 matches live on TV in India?

Indian Super League 2023-24​ can be watched on the Sports18 channel on TV.

Where can you watch the ISL 2023-24 season online in India?

One can watch the Indian Super League 2023​-24 season online on the JioCinema website and app.

FSDL announces Viacom18 as the new media partner for ISL:

In a major development in Indian football, Viacom18 bagged the media rights to broadcast the Indian Super League across both digital and linear (TV) platforms for the next two years on September 7. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) revealed that fans can stream all ISL 2023-24 matches free on Viacom18's digital platform JioCinema.

Reliance-backed Viacom18 is witnessing a sharp rise as prominent media broadcasters for major sporting events, having streamed FIFA World Cup 2022, Women's Premier League (WPL), and Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier this week, they also bagged the media rights from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to broadcast team India's all home matches till March 2028.

