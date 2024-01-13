India vs Australia: Blue Tigers go down fighting in AFC Asian Cup 2023 opener in Qatar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Craig Goodwin challenging India's Nikhil Chandrashekhar and Deepak Tangri

Australia recorded a comfortable 2-0 win against an impressive Indian side in their first AFC Asian Cup 2023 opener on Saturday, January 13. Making their only fifth appearance in Asia's biggest football tournament, the Blue Tigers managed to impress against the 25th-ranked mighty Australians but failed to gain any points at Qatar's Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

Sunil Chhetri-led team displayed positive defensive work against Australia's star-studded attack in the first half. Australia pulled off 14 shots compared to India's three in the first 45 minutes but failed to find the back of the net. India's best chance came in the 16th minute when Nikhil Poojary's cross from the right found Chhetri at the inside box but the Indian legend's header was at the wrong side of the goal post.

However, the Blue Tigers leaked two goals in the second half due to defensive errors. The star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu failed to handle the ball as Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine scored an easy goal in the 50th minute to take the lead.

Australia's second goal came from substitute full-back Jordon Bos in the 73rd minute. Midleborough's attacking midfielder Riley Patrick McGree provided a brilliant assist down the right flank, depleting Indian defence and forcing Sandhu to come forward.

With Anirudh Thapa on the bench and Sahal Abdul Samad missing due to injury, the Indian midfield had no answer to Australia's superior attack going forward. Compared to Australia's 88% pass accuracy, India's successful pass conversion rate was 68. As expected, Australia also enjoyed 71% possession and tested the Indian defence with 28 shots, but only six on target.

India next face Kuzbekistan in their second Group B game on January 18 to salvage some points to remain alive in the tournament.

India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Suresh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Lalte, Nikhil Poojary, Deepak Tangri.

Australia starting XI: Matthew Ryan, Kye Rowles, Martin Boyle, Connor Metcalfe, Duke, Aziz Behich, Keanu Baccus, Harry Souttar, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin, Gethin Jones.