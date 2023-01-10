Follow us on Image Source : GETTY France World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris calls time on illustrious career; to continue for Spurs

Legendary French goalkeeper and World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has called time on his illustrious international career after he decided to hang his boots on late Monday (January 9) evening. Lloris who led France to the 2018 World Cup glory in Russia played his final game for the national side against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final where his side was beaten in the penalty shootout. However, the player will continue to lead the Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur where he has spent more than a decade.

Lloris’ final retirement statement

"I've decided to stop my international career, with the feeling that I have given everything," said Lloris.

Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, he added: "I think it is important to announce this now, two-and-a-half months before the start of Euro qualifying."

France have been drawn with Gibraltar, Greece, Netherlands and Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. Lloris made his international debut as a 21-year-old in a friendly against Uruguay in November 2008. He won his 145th cap in the World Cup final defeat by Argentina which made him France's record appearance maker. Lloris captained France 121 times, which is also a record.

"I have really been thinking about it since the end of the World Cup, but there has been something deep inside of me for maybe six months now and which grew during the competition, leading me to make this decision," he said.

Lloris' decision has come after France manager Didier Deschamps extended his contract until June 2026.

"There comes a time when you need to step aside. I have always said the French national team does not belong to any one person," added Lloris.

"There is a goalkeeper who is ready [AC Milan's Mike Maignan], and I need a bit more time for me, for my family and for my children.

"To have been the France goalkeeper for 14-and-a-half seasons is a big deal, but it is also mentally exhausting and I hope clearing some time for myself will allow me to keep playing at the highest level for a few more years."

Will continue to lead Spurs

As things stand, Hugo Lloris will continue to lead Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and Champions League. The legendary French goalkeeper has been part of the French set-up for more than a decade having been signed from Lyon in August 2012.

