Gianluca Scamacca's own goal helps AC Milan to 2-1 win over Genoa

Image Source : AP AC Milan's Ante Rebic in action during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 18

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended, an own goal from highly touted Genoa striker Gianluca Scamacca was the winner for AC Milan in a 2-1 victory Sunday.

Milan’s first home win in more than two months made sure the Rossoneri will hold onto second place in Serie A.

Scamacca turned away in apparent fear when a corner kick sailed over the head of Mario Mandzukic and the ball ricocheted off his back and into his own goal.

Ante Rebic had put Milan ahead early with a long-range half volley.

Mattia Destro then equalized for Genoa with a header following poor defending from Fikayo Tomori.