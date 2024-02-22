German star Toni Kroos announces shock return to international football after 3 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Toni Kroos during the Nations League game against Spain in December 2020

The star German footballer Toni Kroos announced his shock return to international scenes ahead of Euro 2024 on Thursday, February 2024. The experienced midfielder retired from international football in 2021 but recently revealed his desire to return ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old central midfielder famously missed the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar but is set to rejoin the team in March. Germany are set to host the 2024 Euro from June 14 and are scheduled to play in two friendlies in March.

Kroosa announced his decision to return to international football on his Instagram where he revealed the national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann asked him to reconsider his retirement. He also added that he is looking forward to the European Championship, where Germany are most successful team with three titles.

"Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March," Kroos wrote in his Instagram post. "Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I'm up for it and I'm sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people believe!"

Kroos also treated his fans with a Twitter post where he posted a picture of him donning Germany's famous white colours with his jersey number 8.

Kroos' return to the German team will benefit Julian Nagelsmann's men who are not at their best going into the Euro 2024. Germany managed to win just three of their 11 international matches in 2023 and remain without a win for the last three games.

The Real Madrid ace made his international debut in 2010 and was part of the team that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2014. Kroos made 106 appearances for Germany before his shocking decision to retire after the team's embarrassing exit from Euro 2020.