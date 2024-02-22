Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. German star Toni Kroos announces shock return to international football after 3 years

German star Toni Kroos announces shock return to international football after 3 years

"People, short and painless: I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the federal coach, I'm in the mood and I'm sure that with the team at the European Championship, much more is possible than most believe right now," Kross said.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 22:06 IST
Toni Kroos
Image Source : GETTY Toni Kroos during the Nations League game against Spain in December 2020

The star German footballer Toni Kroos announced his shock return to international scenes ahead of Euro 2024 on Thursday, February 2024. The experienced midfielder retired from international football in 2021 but recently revealed his desire to return ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old central midfielder famously missed the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar but is set to rejoin the team in March. Germany are set to host the 2024 Euro from June 14 and are scheduled to play in two friendlies in March.

Kroosa announced his decision to return to international football on his Instagram where he revealed the national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann asked him to reconsider his retirement. He also added that he is looking forward to the European Championship, where Germany are most successful team with three titles. 

"Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March," Kroos wrote in his Instagram post. "Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I'm up for it and I'm sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people believe!"

Kroos also treated his fans with a Twitter post where he posted a picture of him donning Germany's famous white colours with his jersey number 8.

Related Stories
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule: When and Where to watch UCL matches online and on TV?

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule: When and Where to watch UCL matches online and on TV?

AIFF president asks Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate match-fixing allegations in Delhi

AIFF president asks Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate match-fixing allegations in Delhi

Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in jail over sexual assault

Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in jail over sexual assault

Kroos' return to the German team will benefit Julian Nagelsmann's men who are not at their best going into the Euro 2024. Germany managed to win just three of their 11 international matches in 2023 and remain without a win for the last three games.

The Real Madrid ace made his international debut in 2010 and was part of the team that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2014. Kroos made 106 appearances for Germany before his shocking decision to retire after the team's embarrassing exit from Euro 2020. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement