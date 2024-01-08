German football legend and World Cup hero Franz Beckenbauer dies at 78

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Franz Beckenbauer, one of three men to win FIFA World Cup as a player and coach died aged 78

German football great Franz Beckenbauer died at the age of 78 in his sleep on Monday, January 8. Beckenbauer, one of the three men to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a coach as well, was a towering figure on the football field for West Germany and Bayern Munich in the 1960s and 70s. Beckenbauer went on to win the World Cup in 1974 while leading West Germany and won the elusive trophy for his country once again as a coach in 1990.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family. We ask that you be able to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions," Beckenbauer's family said in a statement.

Nicknamed Der Kaiser ("the emperor"), Beckenbaur had been dealing with health problems for quite some time now and breathed his last three days after the first man to win World Cup as a coach and a player, Brazil's Mario Zagallo passed away. Didier Deschamps of France is the third one on the list. Tributes poured in from all around the world for Beckenbauer, who appeared for West Germany in 103 matches.

After starting as a midfielder, Beckenbauer made his name as a forward and scored 79 club goals and 14 in internationals. Beckenbauer, who won the Ballon d’Or twice, in 1972 and 1976, had a great run as a player with Bayern Munich as well, winning the Bundesliga four times and the European Cup three times. As a manager, Beckenbauer clinched the Bundesliga and UEFA Cup while in charge of Bayern Munich and won Ligue 1 with Marseille.

Germany's current head coach Julian Nagelsmann considered Beckenbauer as the best footballer for his country. In a heartfelt tribute to the great man, Nagelsmann said, "His interpretation of the role of the libero changed the game, this role and his friendship with the ball made him a free man.

“Franz Beckenbauer was able to float on the lawn, as a footballer and later also as a coach he was sublime, he stood above things. When Franz Beckenbauer entered a room, the room lit up, he rightly earned the title ‘lighting figure of German football’.

“An aura surrounded him until the end, which even the health problems and strokes of fate that he had to cope with could not shake it. I am grateful and proud that I was able to get to know him and will remember him fondly," he added.