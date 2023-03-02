G20 Summit: Argentina foreign minister gifts football team jersey to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Argentina Foreign Minister and India Prime Minister

Foreign minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero gifted an Argentina football team jersey to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during the G20 summit in Delhi. Foreign Ministers of different G20 nations met to discuss key global challenges.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting, however, was unable to come out with a joint communique because of the rift between the West and Russia over the Ukraine conflict despite efforts by host India to bridge the differences. The meeting, held under India's presidency, adopted a Chair's Summary and Outcome Document listing various key priorities for the grouping.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there were differences over the Ukraine conflict because of which the meeting could not agree on the joint communique.

"If we had perfect meetings of minds on all issues and captured it fully, it would have been a collective statement but there were issues on which there were divergences," he said replying to a question.

The Chair's Summary and Outcome Document said the meeting was deeply concerned by the challenges to global food security exacerbated by current conflicts and tensions.



"Promoting the availability, accessibility, affordability, sustainability, equity, and transparent flow of food and agricultural products including fertilizers in all corners of the globe, to fight hunger and malnutrition, is the need of the hour," it said.

In a video message at the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for building consensus on pressing global challenges.

"As you meet in the land of Gandhi and the Buddha, I pray that you will draw inspiration from India's civilizational ethos - to focus not on what divides us, but on what unites us," Modi said.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum that includes the world's major developed and developing economies. The members of the Group of 20 represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP and over 75 per cent of the global trade.



The members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Latest Sports News