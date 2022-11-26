FIFA World Cup 2022: Qualification scenario of Wales as Group B takes thrilling route ahead of final games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wales are in a big hole after losing to Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking a thrilling route as the teams are giving it their all to make it to the knockouts. The tournament which started on 20th November is witnessing some nail-biting matches and thrilling results. One of them was Iran's win over Wales. The Dragons suffered a heartbreaking loss of 2-0 in the final moments of the game, which has seen their chances to reach the knockouts become minimal.

How can Wales still make it to the round of 16

Wales are currently positioned at the bottom (4th) of Group B with 1 point and need to be in the top 2 for the qualification. They have only one match left in the group stage and their last game will be against group toppers England. The three lions have 4 points currently.

Wales would need to defeat mighty England by a big margin to stand a chance to reach the round of 16. If Wales win, they will have 4 points, the same as that of the three lions but the goal difference will also hold the key. Also as Iran and USA will also play their final game on the same day at the same time, Group B will be highly entertaining. Iran are on second with 3 points, while the USA are on third with 2 points. All the teams of Group B have played 2 matches each.

This means Iran vs the USA is all set to be a virtual knockout. Irrespective of the England vs Wales result, if Iran win, they will qualify with 6 points and USA will cruise through with 5 points if they beat Iran. A draw will open the permutations and combinations more as Iran will be at 4 points, while the USA will be at 3. In such a scenario, the other result will be also crucial. In a draw, Iran will reach if England win, while USA will have no chance as they will have 3 points. But for Wales, they can qualify if they win big or just win with the other match ending in a draw.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is now coming to the final stages of the Group stage. Wales, who are playing in a World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, have a daunting task ahead of them.

Latest Sports News