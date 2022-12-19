FIFA World Cup 2022: New 'VIEWERSHIP RECORD' created during Argentina vs France final | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi and Argentina with World Cup trophy

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Qatar edition of the FIFA World Cup has finally come to a close. The tournament which promised so much has delivered and has ended on a pretty high note. From Morocco becoming the first African country to qualify for the semi-finals to Argentina becoming the first non-European team to be crowned with the World Cup title in 20 years, the soccer fest has seen it all.

Stalwarts of the game such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and others achieved personal milestones, but not all the records were created on the soccer pitch. Few records were created off the field as well and as far as the viewership goes, the final game between Argentina and France that was played at the Lusail Stadium has garnered some fantastic numbers. This certainly can be considered as a new beginning, a new done in sports telecast. For the first time in the history of a global marquee sports event, digital viewership surpassed television in India. The final that was played on December 18, 2022, was one of the greatest soccer games ever to be contested and it certainly was a spectacle.

The viewership record:

As Argentina edged past France in a thriller to clinch their third World Cup title, over 110 million digital viewers had their eyeballs glued to their screens and it has now opened new gates of digital viewership markets in India. A watch time of over 40 billion minutes was clocked across Sports 18 and Jio Cinemas. The application also continued to be the number 1 downloaded free application on iOS and Android throughout the whole tournament.

Jio Cinemas on the other hand made sure that they provide the viewers with the best viewing experience. Soccer fans all over the world were treated by Jio Cinemas as they had brought in the likes of Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Gilberto Silva, and Sol Campbell. The brands too left no stone unturned to make the most of this opportunity. Approximately 50 e-commerce, banking, financial services, auto, fashion, hospitality, and fintech brands collaborated with Jio Cinemas and tried to reach their target audiences.

