FIFA World Cup 2022 breaks 'MASSIVE' record, races ahead of previous editions played | READ

The recently concluded World Cup that was played in Qatar has been at the centre of many controversies but it will go down in the history books as one of the most unpredictable World Cup that was ever played. The soccer fest was witness to many upsets but it came to a beautiful conclusion as Argentina emerged victorious and they now can call themselves the champions of the whole world. France were the defending champions, but they failed to replicate their heroic feat that they had registered in Russia 2018.

A total of 64 games were played in a period of 29 days in Qatar and 32 teams participated. The concluded tournament was also called the World Cup of upsets and this certainly shows how closely contested it was. In the initial phases Tunisia had lost to France and reigning World Champions Argentina had suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of Saudi Arabia. The South American team were touted to be as one of the best team of the tournament, but their lackluster performance in the opening game and had put their future under serious doubts. The recently concluded FIFA World Cup saw stars gather under one roof. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and others added more spice to the tournament.

The Record:

A total of 172 goals were scored in this edition of the World Cup and it is a record in itself. The World Cup that was played in Russia in 2018 saw 169 goals being scored. 171 goals were scored in the 1998 edition and the 2014 edition. This is one mammoth record and speaks volumes about all the teams that had participated in the soccer fest.

Both Argentina and France were tied on 2 World Cup titles each. Messi became the first Argentina captain to lead his team in two World Cup finals. France's Antoine Griezmann could've become the first French captain to win two World Cup trophies, but things vwere not meant to go down in his favour. The South American side outplayed them and became the first non-European team to win the World Cup in 20 odd years.

