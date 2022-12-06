Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Portugal practice session

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV, online

Japan and Croatia are set to face each other on Monday.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Japan vs Croatia:

When is Portugal vs Switzerland match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 7th of December, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Portugal and Switzerland be held?

The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Portugal and Switzerland begin?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Portugal and Switzerland of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Portugal and Switzerland of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.​

