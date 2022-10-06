Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
  FIFA World Cup 2022: England star Kyle Walker likely to be out of WC after groin surgery

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 22:27 IST
Highlights

  • Kyle Walker sustained a groin injury ahead of the World Cup
  • The right-back is one of England's most consistent players
  • Kieran Tripper and Trent Alexander Arnold are the likley replacements for Walker

England defender Kyle Walker is in doubt for this year's World Cup after undergoing groin surgery this week. The Manchester City player sustained the injury in the win 6-3 over Manchester United on Sunday. He was taken off the field in the 41st minute.

“As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love," Walker wrote on Twitter above a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

"My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team mates every day in any way I can,” City said in a statement on Thursday that the surgery was successful.

The 32-year-old Walker had been a certainty for the England squad, but coach Gareth Southgate now faces an anxious wait to see if the defender can recover in time to play in Qatar. After the 5-0 Champions League win over Copenhagen on Wednesday, City manager Pep Guardiola said Walker faced a prolonged period out of action.

“It's something abdominal and he will be a while out. I cannot say anything else," Guardiola said.

“Kyle will be out for a bit. We have to speak to the doctors. Hopefully he can get (back for the World Cup) like Kalvin (Phillips).

“I know how important the World Cup is for the players but honestly I don't know right now,” Walker added.

India Tv - FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source : GETTYKyle Walker injury

Walker was a key figure in England's run to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of last year's European Championship. Southgate has plenty of options at the back in Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the loss of Walker would be a major blow to his World Cup preparations.

Walker was part of the England squad that had a dismal Nations League campaign and faced relegation to Group B last week.

