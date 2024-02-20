Delhi Soccer Association suspends Ahbab FC with immediate effect amid match-fixing allegations

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DELHI SOCCER ASSOCIATION Ahbab Football Club players

Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) has decided to suspend the Ahbab Football Club with immediate effect pending investigation amid recent match-fixing allegations. A video of players scoring own goals went viral on social media on Monday (February 19) when the team was 4-0 ahead in the match. In reaction to the same, DSA has taken a decisive action and has also launched an investigation.

The inident happened in the Delhi Premier League and the controversy erupted in the match between Ahbab FC and Rangers SC with the former side winning the game 4-2. However, during the closing stages of the game, Ahbab FC players scored suspicious own goals leaving the spectators and officials stunned. Stern reactions on social media followed as it didn't take much time for the video to go viral as the fans expressed their concern for the Indian football.

Moreover, the Indian football president Kalyan Chaubey also expressed his concern on the matter stating, "We’ve been made aware of videos circulating on SM, raising serious suspicion on Delhi Premier League. Prima facie, it’s very concerning. Over the past few months, we’ve been collecting hard evidence on suspicious matches with continuous investigation to eliminate such instances from #IndianFootball."

Soon, DSA also released an official statement related to the matter suspending Ahbab FC pending investigation. "An emergency committee meeting of DSA was held to address the alleged match-fixing allegations in the recently concluded Delhi Premier League 2023-24. The outcome of the same is as follows: Ahbab Football Club is suspended with immediate effect. This suspension will remain in effect until the outcome of the investigation," the statement from DSA read.