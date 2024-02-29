Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Lewd on-field gesture lands Cristiano Ronaldo in the soup, handed one match suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo made an alleged vulgar gesture during Al Nassr's 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League game on Sunday, February 25.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 10:16 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for one match after he appeared to make a lewd gesture on the pitch during a Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Nassr and Al Shabab.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, February 25 when Al-Nassr pipped Al-Shabab 3-2. In a video that has taken social media by storm, Ronaldo can be seen cupping his left ear before pumping his right hand in the forward direction multiple times in front of his crotch.

Watch the video of the incident:

More to follow...........

