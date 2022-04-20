Cristiano Ronaldo gets an outpouring love and support from United, Liverpool fans

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ronaldo gets support from United, Liverpool fans

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo received an immense support from his team's fans as well as Liverpool counterparts during a Premier League match he missed at Anfield.

Ronaldo and his partner had announced the demise of one of his newborn twin babies on Monday leading to his absence for his team's crucial game.

The show of support for United's No. 7 came when the clock at the stadium hit seven minutes.

A chant of “Viva Ronaldo” was started by the United fans. There followed a brief rendition from Liverpool supporters of their club anthem — “You'll Never Walk Alone” — and applause around the stadium.

“That is exactly how football should be — all rivalry aside in this moment. There is only one thing that is important and it was really a show of class,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said.

There is no indication by Manchester United on when Ronaldo will return to playing.

“It's the worst that can happen,” United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. “We are behind him. We are all with him. We wish him and his family that they are strong together," he added

United lost the game 4-0 to Liverpool.

(Inputs by PTI)