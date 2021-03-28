Sunday, March 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Watch: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo walks off pitch; throws captain's armband after being denied last-minute winner

Watch: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo walks off pitch; throws captain's armband after being denied last-minute winner

Cristiano Ronaldo angrily walked off the pitch and threw his captain's armband after being denied a last-minute winning goal against Serbia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier match.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2021 6:59 IST
cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo portugal, portugal vs serbia, cristiano ronaldo angry, cristian
Image Source : TWITTER/ESPNFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo angrily walks off pitch before full-time whistle; throws captain's armband

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain's armband furiously, and left the pitch even before the full-time whistle after he was denied a last-minute winning goal against Serbia during the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Juventus footballer had thought that he had struck the winner for Portugal in the final minute of the match, but his strike was deemed to have not crossed the line.

Related Stories

The replays, however, showed that the ball had indeed crossed the line, meaning that Portugal were wrongly denied a winning goal.

Watch:

The match eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Portugal star came close to scoring a stoppage-time goal when Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic slid and swept the ball to apparent safety though TV replays indicated it was a goal.

For Ronaldo, the ball had completely crossed the line. For Dutch referee Danny Makkelie it had not, and he rewarded Ronaldo’s complaints with a yellow card.

The incident will no doubt be used by fans of video review to argue for the use of VAR in qualifying matches for the world’s most important football tournament.

Juventus forward Ronaldo made a veiled reference to the incident in a social media posting after the match.

“Being captain of the Portugal team is one of the greatest sources of pride and privileges of my life. I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed. Lift your head and face the next challenge now!” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on his Instagram account.

For 10-man Serbia, it was the perfect ending to an inspired fightback from a two-goal deficit.

(With inputs from AP)

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News