Champions League: Bayern dominate Barca yet again, Liverpool back to winning ways, Sporting stun Spurs

The Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) saw big hitters Bayern Munich get the better of Spanish Giants Barcelona. A 2-0 win for the German side saw them ruin Robert Lewandowski’s return to the Allianz Arena. While Liverpool were back to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 win. However, Sporting Lisbon got the better of Spurs in what was a crucial blow for Antonio Conte’s side as they lost by 2-0.

Bayern Munich ruin Lewandowski’s return

Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane helped Bayern Munich secure a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League to ruin Robert Lewandowski's return to his old side. Lewandowski departed the Bundesliga champions this summer and endured a difficult night back at Allianz Arena after failing to make the most of several chances in the Group C clash.

Following a goalless first half, Julian Nagelsmann's men turned it on early in the second period with Hernandez heading home Joshua Kimmich's corner before fine play by Jamal Musiala set up Sane to fire home in the 54th minute to keep Bayern at the summit after two matches.

Image Source : GETTYLiverpool vs Ajax

Liverpool leave it late

Joel Matip was the unlikely hero to get Liverpool's European campaign back on track as his 89th-minute header secured a laboured 2-1 win over Ajax in Group A. After Jurgen Klopp declared their 4-1 loss in Napoli a "horror show", a response was required at Anfield and Mohamed Salah's opener helped settle any tension but the Dutch outfit equalised before half-time.

Mohammed Kudus smashed home in fine fashion and it was Ajax who looked the more likely to grab a second only for Matip to head home a late corner to give Liverpool a vital three points.

Image Source : GETTYHarry Kane and Richarlison

Spurs embarrassed by Sporting

In Group D, Tottenham conceded two goals in injury time to slip to a 2-0 defeat at Sporting Lisbon. Spurs were contemplating an evening of frustration as it looked like they would be held to a 0-0 draw in Portugal before things went very wrong in the final minutes. Paulinho nodded home from a corner and then with virtually the last kick, Arthur Gomes sauntered into the box to put Sporting top of the group with two wins as Tottenham academy product Marcus Edwards impressed against his old club.

In other results, three-time champions Inter Milan secured their first win of the season as they beat Viktoria Plzen 2-0 after goals from Eden Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries. Bayer Leverkusen beat three-time runners-up Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home while there were easy wins for Eintracht Frankfurt and Club Brugge against their respective opponents.

