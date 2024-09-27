Manchester City suffer double injury blow as Rodri ruled out of 2024-25 season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester City players Erling Haaland and Rodri

In a big blow to their title challenge, Manchester City confirmed the season-ending injury to their star midfielder Rodri on Friday. Having already lost Kevin de Bruyne, Pep Guardiola's men are expected to face a tough task defending the English Premier League title in 2024-25.

Rodri suffered a knee injury during the English Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal last week. He went through an ACL surgery after and the report confirmed a season-ending injury for the in-form Spanish midfielder.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Rodri's injury and termed it as the worst news for the City's campaign who also have Kevin de Bruyne on the sidelines with a groin injury.

“This season is over for Rodri. We got the worst news possible but it is what it is,” Pep Guardiola said. “We are there to support him in a good recovery, step by step and move forward. We don't have a similar player, but the other players all together can replace what Rodri has given since he arrived to us. We have to do it as a team and we have to find a way to play a lot of months without an important player for us."

Rodri has been crucial to City's success in the last couple of years as they lost just one game in 50 matches the former Villarreal player featured in. The Citizens are currently leading the league table with 13 points in five matches and have Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic available to take Rodri's place in the team.

But according to The Guardian, Manchester City are looking at a new midfield signing in the winter transfer window. Torino's Samuele Ricci has emerged as a transfer target at Etihad and might cost them £30m. The 23-year-old Italian midfielder has already made four appearances for the national team and will be in hot demand if Torino look to sell the box-to-box midfielder in January.