Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Manchester City suffer double injury blow as Rodri ruled out of 2024-25 season

Manchester City suffer double injury blow as Rodri ruled out of 2024-25 season

“We don't have a similar player, but the other players all together can replace what Rodri has given since he arrived to us. We have to do it as a team and we have to find a way to play a lot of months without an important player for us," Manchester City managed Pep Guardiola said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2024 23:38 IST
Manchester City
Image Source : GETTY Manchester City players Erling Haaland and Rodri

In a big blow to their title challenge, Manchester City confirmed the season-ending injury to their star midfielder Rodri on Friday. Having already lost Kevin de Bruyne, Pep Guardiola's men are expected to face a tough task defending the English Premier League title in 2024-25.

Rodri suffered a knee injury during the English Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal last week. He went through an ACL surgery after and the report confirmed a season-ending injury for the in-form Spanish midfielder. 

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Rodri's injury and termed it as the worst news for the City's campaign who also have Kevin de Bruyne on the sidelines with a groin injury. 

“This season is over for Rodri. We got the worst news possible but it is what it is,” Pep Guardiola said. “We are there to support him in a good recovery, step by step and move forward. We don't have a similar player, but the other players all together can replace what Rodri has given since he arrived to us. We have to do it as a team and we have to find a way to play a lot of months without an important player for us."

Rodri has been crucial to City's success in the last couple of years as they lost just one game in 50 matches the former Villarreal player featured in. The Citizens are currently leading the league table with 13 points in five matches and have Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic available to take Rodri's place in the team.

Related Stories
Kylian Mbappe's former teammate Neymar terms experience of playing with him as 'hell'

Kylian Mbappe's former teammate Neymar terms experience of playing with him as 'hell'

Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record of fastest to 100 goals for European club

Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record of fastest to 100 goals for European club

Former French and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces shock retirement

Former French and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces shock retirement

But according to The Guardian, Manchester City are looking at a new midfield signing in the winter transfer window. Torino's Samuele Ricci has emerged as a transfer target at Etihad and might cost them £30m. The 23-year-old Italian midfielder has already made four appearances for the national team and will be in hot demand if Torino look to sell the box-to-box midfielder in January.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement