Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Champions League: Watch live football match online

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Champions League: Only one former winner of the European Cup will remain in the competition after this meeting of two five-time champions. Manchester City or Lyon awaits the winner in the semifinals. Barcelona is trying to avoid a first trophyless season in 12 years by wining the Champions League for the first time since 2015. Bayern has been waiting two years longer to be crowned champions of Europe again, a continental drought that has contrasted with complete domestic dominance by winning eight straight Bundesliga titles. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Champions League.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League Live Streaming

When is the Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will take place on Saturday, August 15.

What are the timings of Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich being played?

The Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Estádio da Luz.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The Champions League quarterfinal Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will live stream on SonyLIV.

