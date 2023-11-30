AIFF vows to safeguard integrity of sport after multiple match manipulation approaches to players surface

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF/X AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has informed that multiple I-League players were recently approached for "match manipulation" and promised to investigate the matter and take all necessary action.

A statement released by India's apex football governing body mentions that more efforts will be put into "counter such threats and educating the players and officials to recognise, respond to and report incidents of this nature".

"We have received information of multiple approaches to our players. We will thoroughly examine the incidents, investigate, and take all necessary action," said AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey in a statement.

"We are committed to protecting our players and our beautiful game and will not tolerate any attempts of this nature to put the players and the game at risk. We will also continue to strengthen our institutional capacities to not only counter such threats but also educate our players and officials on how to recognise, respond to, and report incidents of this nature," said Chaubey.

The I-League is one of the biggest leagues in the country and is running in a full-fledged manner. 40 fixtures have already been played in the ongoing 2023 season.

The AIFF has also mentioned that it will try to ensure that the game remains free from the claws of corruption.

"AIFF is committed to taking every step within its power to prevent corrupt practices from undermining the values of football," the statement further read.

