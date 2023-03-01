AIFF slams 4-year ban on Tripura player for age fraud

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AIFF Logo

All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has slammed a ban of four years on Ayuk Jamatia for age fraud, forgery, and falsification. Jamatia, a player from Tripura has been asked to deposit a fine of Rs 2,50,000.

The AIFF disciplinary committee unanimously decided to invoke Article 62 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code in the matter of Jamatia, Player of the Friends Union Club, Tripura "for age fraud and the offence of forgery and falsification, thus punishable under the article."

"In view of Article 62 of the code, the committee has decided to suspend the player from taking part in football matches for a period of four (4) years from the date of the order," a statement on the AIFF website said on Wednesday.

"The player has been directed to deposit a fine of Rs 2,50,000 (Rupees two lakh fifty thousand only). The player has been given the right to file an appeal against the present order in terms of Article 117 of the code.

"Furthermore, the AIFF Player status and registration department is directed to cancel the player's registration in CRS (Centralised Registration System)."

What was the fraud? What is the entire case?

According to AIFF's statement, Jamatia was found with "two IDs in the CRS with two different dates of births with a difference of nearly eight years between the two."

Responding to the show cause notice issued through a letter dated February 8, Jamatia "admitted to submitting two separate birth proofs to register with AIFF."

"Thereafter, multiple efforts by the committee to reach the player directly, as well as through his clubs in order to secure his presence before the committee, did not yield results as the player remained unavailable.

