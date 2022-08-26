AIFF Elections: Kosaraju withdraws his nomination for the treasurer post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The last date for filing nominations is Saturday, while the prospective candidates can withdraw their candidature by 1 pm on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Football Association president Gopalkrishna Kosaraju withdrew his nomination for the treasurer's post in the All India Football Federation elections slated for September 2, on Friday.

"I wish to inform you that I'm withdrawing the nomination filed for the post of treasurer," Kosaraju wrote in an e-mail to the AIFF returning officer Umesh Sinha on Friday.

Kosaraju was in a two-way contest with Arunachal Pradesh's Kipa Ajay, but after his withdrawal, it's now an open field for the latter.

The last date for filing nominations is Saturday, while the prospective candidates can withdraw their candidature by 1 pm on Monday.

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia filed his fresh nomination for the AIFF president's post on Thursday to Kalyan Chaubey's pitch for a unanimous victory.

Bhaichung's nomination was proposed by Andhra Football Association (AFA) and seconded by the Rajasthan FA.His opposition to Chaubey's nomination was proposed by the Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Arunachal Pradesh.

Bhutia had earlier filed his nomination for the president's post which was to be held on August 28 under the aegis of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

But, in a verdict on August 22, the SC terminated the mandate of the CoA, disallowed the inclusion of 36 former players in the electoral college, and postponed the polls by a week to salvage the Women's U-17 World Cup after FIFA suspended the AIFF.

The polls will be held at the AIFF headquarters, Delhi, and the result of the same will be announced according to the returning officer's notice either on 2-3 September 2022.

(Inputs from PTI)

