Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Live Streaming La Liga in India: Watch RMA vs MAL live football match on Facebook

Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Live Streaming La Liga in India: Real Madrid will seek to regain the league lead when they host relegation-threatened Mallorca. Barcelona moved three points ahead of Madrid again after Ivan Rakitic clinched a 1-0 victory, Athletic Bilbao, on Tuesday. Madrid, though, have the edge over Barcelona if they are level on points because they have better tiebreakers. Madrid are riding high on Karim Benzema's sublime form as the french striker has performed consistently well on the return to La Liga. The title race is getting intense day by day with both Barcelona and Madrid are giving their all to lift the title. Here are the details of Real Madrid vs Mallorca live football match online.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga Live Streaming in India

When is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca will take place on Thursday, June 25 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca being played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Mallorca will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

