Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic suffers heel fracture during training at home

Real Madrid revealed that striker Luka Jovic has a broken bone in his right foot and will not be able to return to practice with the rest of the team next week.

The club did not disclose the recovery time but Jovic is likely to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jović by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of his right foot," the medical report released by the club said.

Madrid players are expected to return to individual training on Monday after nearly two months of confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish media say Jovic was hurt while exercising at home.

Teams are being allowed to resume practising as the Spanish government begins to ease some of the lockdown restrictions that have been in place since mid-March.

