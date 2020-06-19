Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League: Watch live MAN UTD vs Spurs football match

Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League: The Premier League has returned and despite Liverpool are inching closer to clinch the maiden title, still the competition is intense with teams looking to grab the spot in top 4. Two Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will collide on Sunday in the quest to make their position strong on the points table. Paul Pogba will return in the United camp after a prolonged injury last season and fans are eagerly waiting for the link-up between him and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield. While, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will start for the hosts. Here are the details of when and where to watch live Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester United online and on Television in India.

Tottenham vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United will take place on Saturday, June 20 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United being played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham vs Manchester United will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

